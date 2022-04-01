AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,874 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.67. 1,455,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,856,086. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

