AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $6.93 on Friday. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

