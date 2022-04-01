AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,234 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of AudioCodes worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 244,218 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 185,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AudioCodes by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

AUDC opened at $25.55 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $825.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

