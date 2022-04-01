Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Reaches $8.80 Million

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Aurora has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and $245,543.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00286155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00109245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

