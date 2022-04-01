Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 865,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 6,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.11. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 39.28%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

