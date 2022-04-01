Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 15,878 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

KO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,604,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,737,287. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

