Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

