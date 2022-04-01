Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $3.66 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,191,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 97,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $164.22. 8,794,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.