Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,528,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,638,227. The stock has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average of $297.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.