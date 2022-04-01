Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,581,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.