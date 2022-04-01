Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walmart by 25.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,977,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,208. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day moving average is $142.14. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $418.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

