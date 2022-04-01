Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,776 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 5.48% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $70,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,478,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 96,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,800. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46.

