Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Position Reduced by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211,220 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices accounts for about 8.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 3.66% of Avid Bioservices worth $65,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,322 shares of company stock worth $1,227,539. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $21.39. 8,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,758. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

