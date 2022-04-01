Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,382.71

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,382.71 ($18.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,292 ($16.92). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($17.03), with a volume of 106,533 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($14.67) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,186.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.71. The company has a market cap of £400.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50.

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,009 ($13.22) per share, with a total value of £50,450 ($66,085.93). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,026 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

