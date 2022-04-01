aWSB Achieves Market Capitalization of $108,985.04 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for about $17.83 or 0.00038549 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a market cap of $108,985.04 and approximately $14,919.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.73 or 0.07443987 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,263.80 or 1.00033180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

