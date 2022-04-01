Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Down 5.2%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.09 and last traded at $71.62. Approximately 23,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 510,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

