Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,801.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

