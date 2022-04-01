AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.80% of AXIS Capital worth $36,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $60.66. 603,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,210. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

About AXIS Capital (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.