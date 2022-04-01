Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS MYAGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

