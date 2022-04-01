Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts recently commented on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $827.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 137,827 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

