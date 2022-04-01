bAlpha (BALPHA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $244,115.00

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. bAlpha has a market cap of $214,452.31 and $244,115.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.91 or 0.00025643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00108518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.