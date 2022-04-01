Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Banano (BAN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $114,186.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,447 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,260,973 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

