Bank of The West Sells 13,087 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.74.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.