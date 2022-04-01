Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 634,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Bank OZK by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

