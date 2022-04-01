Barclays Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $72.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.94.

CPRI stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $9,615,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after buying an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

