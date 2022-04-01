Barclays Cuts Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Price Target to €19.00

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOYGet Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from €20.00 ($21.98) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($20.55) to €19.40 ($21.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

HLTOY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

