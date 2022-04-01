Barclays Cuts Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $61.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Shares of VSCO opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

