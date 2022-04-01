Barclays Lowers freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Price Target to €27.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRTAF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $$26.00 during trading on Friday. freenet has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

