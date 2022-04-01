Barclays Lowers Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Price Target to 120.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of TELNY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.85 and a beta of 0.50. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

