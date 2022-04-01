Barclays Trims Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Target Price to $27.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of COLD opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -232.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

