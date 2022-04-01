Barclays Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $81.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

CL stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $6,571,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

