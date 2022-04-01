Barclays Trims Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Target Price to €0.13

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from €0.23 ($0.25) to €0.13 ($0.14) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAOF remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

