Barclays Trims Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Target Price to €0.13

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from €0.23 ($0.25) to €0.13 ($0.14) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TIAOF remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Italia (TIAOF)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.