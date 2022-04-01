Barclays Trims Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Target Price to SEK 43

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,330. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

