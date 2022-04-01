Barclays Trims Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Target Price to SEK 43

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,330. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
