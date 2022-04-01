Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.41

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.41 and traded as high as C$31.44. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$30.66, with a volume of 4,079,745 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABX shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

