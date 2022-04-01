Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $951,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $4,523,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.