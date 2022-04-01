Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $4,523,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

