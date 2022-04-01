Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 4,989 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,751,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $580,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $50.54. 4,866,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

