Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,398,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,428. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

