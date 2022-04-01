Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,978,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,210. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $418.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

