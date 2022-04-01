Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,600,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $667.73. 734,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $742.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

