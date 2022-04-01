Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.67. 896,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,160. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.