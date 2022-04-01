Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 12,399,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,404. The stock has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.