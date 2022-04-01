Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 443,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,516. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

