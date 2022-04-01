Beacon (BECN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,158.00

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Beacon has a market capitalization of $970,851.46 and approximately $41,158.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.