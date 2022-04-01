Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.79. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2,427.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,470,000 after buying an additional 15,887,611 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

