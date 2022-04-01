Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Shares Gap Down to $266.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $266.00, but opened at $260.55. Becton, Dickinson and shares last traded at $258.88, with a volume of 12,047 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.79.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

