Beefy.Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00206338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.22 or 0.00423402 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.