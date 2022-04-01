Beer Money (BEER) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Beer Money has a market cap of $363,539.31 and approximately $915.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,499,999 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

