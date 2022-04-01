BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $188.60

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $188.60, but opened at $200.98. BeiGene shares last traded at $199.88, with a volume of 2,211 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.67. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 1.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BeiGene by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

