BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $188.60

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $188.60, but opened at $200.98. BeiGene shares last traded at $199.88, with a volume of 2,211 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.67. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.81.
BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
