BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.02. 45,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.